Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Angi rebrand causes 'more severe' impacts than anticipated

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 10 days ago

Angi’s rebrand has come with some growing pains for the Denver-based home services company. All news and articles are copyrighted to the respective authors and/or News Broadcasters. RockyDailyNews.Com is an independent Online News Aggregator.

rockydailynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Broadcasters#Online News Aggregator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Retailrockydailynews.com

Outdoor Retailer trends reflect pandemic-caused consumer changes

The subdued show at the Colorado Convention Center featured a lot of products from its 400 exhibitors that were developed or saw sales spike in big part because of the consequences of coronavirus. Ed Sealover. 2021-08-13 08:25:49. All news and articles are copyrighted to the respective authors and/or News Broadcasters....
Environmentrockydailynews.com

Ozone Action Alert Day extended, fine particulates numbers decrease

DENVER (KDVR) — The Action Alert Day was extended through midnight Saturday by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Air Quality Council. The Front Range has been under an alert for more than a week due to high concentrations of ozone and fine particulates from wildfire smoke. However, the extensions have been through the following day so this extension is shorter than previous ones.
Technologyaithority.com

Total Economic Impact Study Finds Kustomer CX Platform Produces More Than 400% ROI

Study Further Finds That Centralizing CX Operations And Use of Automation and Intelligence Provides Measurable Value To Brands. Kustomer, an all-in-one, top-rated AI-powered CRM for modern customer experiences, releases findings from Forrester’s Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study showing that organizations that switch to Kustomer see up to a three-year 422% in return on investment (ROI). This study was based on the experiences of an e-commerce retailer, a consumer marketplace, and direct-to-consumer retailers, who after switching to Kustomer, benefited from significantly lower CRM solution costs, increased agent productivity, and, for some, improved Net Promoter Score*.

Comments / 0

Community Policy