Angi rebrand causes 'more severe' impacts than anticipated

Study Further Finds That Centralizing CX Operations And Use of Automation and Intelligence Provides Measurable Value To Brands. Kustomer, an all-in-one, top-rated AI-powered CRM for modern customer experiences, releases findings from Forrester’s Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study showing that organizations that switch to Kustomer see up to a three-year 422% in return on investment (ROI). This study was based on the experiences of an e-commerce retailer, a consumer marketplace, and direct-to-consumer retailers, who after switching to Kustomer, benefited from significantly lower CRM solution costs, increased agent productivity, and, for some, improved Net Promoter Score*.