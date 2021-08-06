Letter: Why education is essential
Last week, I had an experience at a local business that was very unsettling. It got me thinking. How did our country become so divided?. Back in the olden days, before 1987, we had the FCC’s Fairness Doctrine. According to Wikipedia, the policy instructed news media to present both sides of an issue “to ensure viewers were exposed to a diversity of viewpoints.” We trusted Walter Cronkite to deliver the facts. It wasn’t news for profit, or political opinion, it was just news.www.triplicate.com
