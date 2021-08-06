Cancel
Vancouver attorney issues statement reminding community that law requires religious exemption for employer vaccination mandates

By ClarkCountyToday.com
ClarkCountyToday
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmployers in Clark County and around the state have recently announced vaccination requirements as a condition of employment. As more and more employers in Washington state, including PeaceHealth and the Vancouver Clinic here in Clark County, announced they will soon require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment, Vancouver attorney Angus Lee issued a statement Friday reminding area residents that both state and federal law supports religious exemptions for religious objections.

