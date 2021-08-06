Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Normal, IL

WGLT's Sound Ideas - Friday 8/6/21

By Abigail Schombert
wglt.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNationally ranked disc golfers come to central Illinois for a big tourney. For the record, fon't call it frisbee golf or even worse FROLF. The Illinois Arts Station is close to opening its new home in Normal. At certain long term care facilities in Bloomington Normal less than a quarter of the staff have taken the Coronavirus vaccine. Dive into why that is. Plus, a big long term care facility operator backtracks on its requirement that staff get vaccinated. Heritage Health would love it if the government took the question of mandates out of company hands.

www.wglt.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wglt#Frolf#The Illinois Arts Station#Heritage Health
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Normal, IL
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...

Comments / 0

Community Policy