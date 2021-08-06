Battle for Vegas 2021 Presented by Dollar Loan Center announces $175,000 donated to VGK Foundation to benefit two local nonprofits; TV special to air Aug. 7 @ 7 p.m
ANNOUNCES FUNDRAISING RESULTS, SCHEDULE OF TV/CABLE AIRINGS. $175,000 donated to Vegas Golden Knights Foundation to benefit. Miracle League of Las Vegas and Grant a Gift Autism Foundation. One-hour TV special to premiere Saturday, Aug. 7 @ 7 pm,. Multiple airings on AT&T SportsNet cable. Battle for Vegas presented by Dollar...www.vegas24seven.com
