Battle for Vegas 2021 Presented by Dollar Loan Center announces $175,000 donated to VGK Foundation to benefit two local nonprofits; TV special to air Aug. 7 @ 7 p.m

The Alexis Thompson Memorial Foundation presented Robert D. Campbell Football Coach Bob Howard and players with a $500 donation for new safety equipment for the team. Vicky and Whitney Thompson, the parents of Alexis, started this foundation to carry on Alexis’ love of helping children. The foundation helps the children of Clark County through various outreach programs. They have helped numerous families and children in the community since the inception of the foundation. Each year, a 5k/10k run is held to help raise funds to continue their work. If you would like information on how you can be a part and help them meet the needs of more children, you can contact First Church of God on Colby Road. The RDC football team and staff are so very thankful for their generosity.