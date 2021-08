There’s a life-or-death tug-of-war happening between those pushing COVID-19 vaccinations and those grasping at any excuse to doubt or avoid the vaccine. To win, vaccine advocates — also known as the folks trying to save people’s lives — have to be precise, straightforward and consistent. It’s not fair that the burden is on those who believe in science while the vaccine hesitant can simply say, “Well, a guy on the TV told me it doesn’t work.” But that’s where we are, and complaining about it won’t help.