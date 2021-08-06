John Lynch’s career with Broncos was brief, but he carries memories to Hall of Fame
Discarded by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2004 offseason, John Lynch had four immediate options: New England, San Diego, the New York Jets and the Broncos. The Jets were led by Herm Edwards, his former position coach with the Buccaneers. Enticing. The Chargers were Lynch’s hometown team. Intriguing. The Patriots were in the midst of their first dynasty. Alluring. And the Broncos … were mostly unknown to Lynch and his family.www.burlington-record.com
Comments / 0