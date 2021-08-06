Cancel
NFL

John Lynch’s career with Broncos was brief, but he carries memories to Hall of Fame

By Ryan Ohalloran
burlington-record.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscarded by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2004 offseason, John Lynch had four immediate options: New England, San Diego, the New York Jets and the Broncos. The Jets were led by Herm Edwards, his former position coach with the Buccaneers. Enticing. The Chargers were Lynch’s hometown team. Intriguing. The Patriots were in the midst of their first dynasty. Alluring. And the Broncos … were mostly unknown to Lynch and his family.

NFLMile High Report

That’s a wrap on an unforgettable Broncos Hall of Fame weekend

Credit three more Broncos in Canton. For a fanbase that is perennially upset about being underrepresented in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, this was a weekend for Broncos fans. For me, the Hall of Fame ceremonies encapsulate everything that it means to be a Broncos and football fan. There...
NFLmilehighsports.com

After Manning’s Hall of Fame speech, is there any question who should own the Denver Broncos next?

Could there be a safer investment than Peyton Manning?. That’s a serious question, at least for anyone with the kind of bucks to buy an NFL franchise, or even a small part of one. Would anyone who put up a dollar – for a loan, a stock, a gift – believe Manning couldn’t turn it into $2? There are a handful of brilliant billionaire business folks scattered around the world, but none of them are as smart or passionate about the game, and maybe even the business, of football as the great Peyton Manning.
NFLsandiegouniontribune.com

Column: From Solana Beach to Canton, John Lynch’s Hall of Fame journey

Because football experts can whiff, too, the Pro Football Hall of Fame has yet to receive Don Coryell into its ranks. However, come Sunday, when a new Hall class assembles in Canton, Ohio, the Coryell influence once again will be seen and heard. John Lynch Jr., the Super Bowl-winning safety...
NFLIndependent

Hall of Fame 2021: John Lynch's journey to Canton spoke into existence by legendary coach

The loudest and probably best knock on the door John Lynch ever heard can be traced back to a baseball diamond. The nine-time Pro Bowler will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 8 as part of the 2021 class. He may have never gotten there without a phone call from Jane Walsh asking if her husband Bill, who coached him at Stanford, could meet with him.
NFLPosted by
Wake Up Wyoming

A Trio of Broncos to Be Inducted at NFL Hall of Fame This Weekend

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will be inducting not only the 2021 inductees this weekend but the 2020 class as well. That means three celebrations for Denver fans. Three former Denver Broncos will be getting their gold jackets this weekend in Canton, Ohio as part of the latest inductions into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
NFLUSA Today

WATCH: John Lynch thanks Bucs fans for Hall of Fame support

This weekend, Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend John Lynch will become the fourth player in franchise history to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Just hours before his induction speech, Lynch shared some heartfelt words with Bucs fans for their undying support of the iconic, hard-hitting safety, as well as his family and their community endeavors throughout his career.
NFL49erswebzone.com

John Lynch’s Hall of Fame jacket heads to cleaners after wine mishap

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Adam Rank says 49ers Patrick Willis not being in the Hall of Fame 'defies logic'. By Marc Adams. Aug 5, 2021. This weekend is the Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction...
NFLbuccaneers.com

John Lynch, Hall-of-Famer: The Time Was Exactly Right

The moment John Lynch found out he had been voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame was nothing like the way he had imagined it would be. And he had had plenty of time to let his imagination ponder that moment. Lynch, a hard-hitting and heady safety who played...
NFLtucsonpost.com

They Said It: Peyton Manning's Hall Of Fame Career

Peyton Manning will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio this weekend. Ahead of the legendary quarterback’s enshrinement, Colts.com dove into the archives and looked back on Manning’s time in Indianapolis. JJ Stankevitz. Peyton Manning in 2021 on NFL Network, on his favorite moment from...

