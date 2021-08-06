Cancel
Anton and The Great XDR Debate, Part 1

By Anton Chuvakin
securityboulevard.com
 4 days ago

I know you may hate me for this, but I‘ve been finally tempted into the Great XDR Debate. First, a very brief bit of history. The origin of the term XDR (Extended Detection and Response) is disputed. Wikipedia (entry, reviewed 8/6/2021) has us believe that Palo Alto invented the term “in 2018.” Josh Zelonis points out that he in fact invented the term. My Googling for its earliest use didn’t yield any revelations.

