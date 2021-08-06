Anton and The Great XDR Debate, Part 1

SentinelOne (S) - Get Report, an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today unveiled SentinelOne Storyline Active Response (STAR) TM, its cloud-based automated hunting, detection, and response engine. Integrated with SentinelOne's ActiveEDR ®, STAR empowers security teams to create custom detection and response rules and deploy them in real time to the entire network or desired subset, to proactively detect and respond to threats. STAR also enables security teams to turn these queries into hunting rules that trigger alerts and automated responses when rules detect matches. STAR replaces the need for manual, one-off, and labor intensive legacy EDR activities with automated, customized responses - empowering SOC teams to stay a step ahead of the rapidly evolving threat landscape. Unlike legacy EDR watchlists, STAR can protect against new threats without software updates, write customized MITRE-compatible detection logic, and add rules for industry-specific threats at machine speed.
