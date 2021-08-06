Anton and The Great XDR Debate, Part 1

One of the greatest shifts in how enterprises have been running in the last several years is the development of the cloud. By drawing computational power, storage and network functions from servers located elsewhere over the Internet rather than maintaining this infrastructure locally, enterprises have acquired an agility and flexibility that benefits their productivity and efficiency greatly. This Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) approach has been expanded recently with corporate infrastructures being operated through a multi-cloud architecture instead of a single cloud. This allows companies to further increase their workloads and adaptability and position themselves optimally with respect to different clusters of customers.