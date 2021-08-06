Cancel
Fantasy Football | Justin Jefferson Shoulder Injury: HOW SERIOUS?? | TFD

By Damond Talbot
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Jesse Morse breaks down the shoulder injury suffered by the Minnesota Vikings’ Justin Jefferson in practice today. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.

www.nfldraftdiamonds.com

