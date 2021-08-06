Hit & Run season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix? The latest
After today’s big premiere, can you expect a Hit & Run season 2 renewal at Netflix? Or, should you brace for cancellation instead?. There are a lot of reasons to have optimism in the future of this series, whether it be a fantastic creative team, great performers, and of course a story filled with mystery and intrigue. These are the sort of shows that tend to fare really well on Netflix, especially since viewers watch one episode and before they know it, check out at least three or four more.cartermatt.com
