Hit & Run season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix? The latest

Are you looking for Evil season 2 episode 7? We know that the show will be back on Paramount+; it’s just a matter of figuring out when that will be. Of course, the bad news is that the show isn’t streaming this week, just like it wasn’t streaming last week. The plan remains for the supernatural drama show to be back on August 29 — odds are, the rest of the episodes will arrive weekly from then until the finale. It’s still odd that we have a midseason break in the middle of a streaming show, but one of this quality is obviously worth the wait.