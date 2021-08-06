Making the Cut season 3: Is it renewed or canceled at Amazon?

Watch out! This post contains spoilers. The second season of Prime Video's Making the Cut comes to a riveting end today as hosts Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum declare a winner. Making the Cut season two introduced us to 10 talented designers: Lendrell Martin, Dushyant Asthana, Olivia OBlanc, Ally Ferguson, Joshua Scacheri, Raf Swiader, Lucie Broachard, Gray Graham, Andrea Salazar, and Andrea Pitter, who had to unleash their creativity and overcome obstacles, all while staying true to their vision and brand identity. We watched these incredible designers show us everything they got, even till the nail-biting, heart-racing last second. Making the Cut put the contestants to the test on their design acumen and versatility, and even their entrepreneurial skills, brand development, and marketing skills. The competitors truly did it all, from designing resort wear, bridal, and avant-garde to social media marketing, working with influencers, and even creating a video campaign. We're here for the total package, the next global brand.
