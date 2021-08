Jennifer Sublette will be taking the helm as principal at Western Albemarle High School (WAHS) this fall—the fourth person in the job in the last four years—and happily she’s planning to stay a while. “I’ve made promises to the faculty, the Superintendent, my mother [former WAHS teacher], my daughter [WAHS graduate],” said Sublette with a smile. “I’ll be here. When there are a lot of administrative changes, it leaves teachers with a feeling of uncertainty that makes their job more anxiety-ridden, and I need to be responsible for supporting them.”