Can Cosmetic Dentistry Change Your Smile?

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) August 10, 2021. A June 30 article on 11 Alive answers a question posed by a popular TikTok trend: can people use a Mr. Clean MagicEraser to clean their teeth? The article, which sourced its answer from experts and the American Dental Association, reports that it is absolutely not safe to use the cleaning product – which contains chemicals like formaldehyde and sulfurous acid – for dental hygiene. The article notes that, while the product is safe for cleaning household surfaces, it is by no means intended for oral use and could cause serious harm, including stripping teeth of their enamel or, even worse, poisoning the user. The article also notes that the MagicEraser’s box warns buyers to “not use [it] on skin or other parts of the body.” Marina del Rey-based Elegant Dentistry says that if patients want to clean or whiten their teeth, their best bet is to use the already-proven, safe methods available to patients today like ordinary toothbrushes and professional teeth whitening procedures. It’s important to remember that anyone can put together a social media post.