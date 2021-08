Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is heading our way, and fans of the first film are getting excited for it. Into the Spider-Verse was such a great movie. It blew away all expectations, and instantly made itself into a fan-favorite Spider-Man flick. We haven’t heard much yet about the plot if the sequel, but we know that Phil Lord is returning to write, and Shameik Moore is returning as Miles Morales. Hailee Steinfeld is also reprising her role as Gwen Stacey, and Issa Rae has joined the cast, playing character Jessica Drew.