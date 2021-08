You now have the ideal three trees for every mountain season. Trees are where your landscape value is. Plant them right, and your home value grows; get trees wrong, and they take over, lift patios and driveways, hide beautiful architecture, and more. Think of trees and the four seasons. Begin with trees that announce spring by blooming, then have trees that offer summer shade, autumn reds and gold, ending with visual interest through winter. The goal is not simply to collect specimens in the yard, but rather to have at least one model tree per season that adds pizzazz to your landscaping.