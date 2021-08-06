Demystifying cybersecurity with a more human-centric approach

Penetration testing is critical to assessing the overall strength of your company’s defense against cyber criminals targeting IoT devices. IoT devices are ubiquitous in our daily lives—whether it’s at home with connected home automation devices, or at work with connected factories, hospitals, and even connected cars. According to Gartner, there were over 20 billion IoT devices in 2020. As businesses globally over the past decade have transformed their processes with more embedded IoT-driven intelligence, these billions of connected devices have also become a soft target for cyber criminals. Nokia’s Threat Intelligence Lab reported in 2020 that IoT devices are now responsible for 32.72% of all infections observed in mobile and Wi-Fi networks—up from 16.17% in 2019.
