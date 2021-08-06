Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

With classes starting soon, thousands of Cal State students uploading COVID vaccination proof

lookout.co
 4 days ago

Across some California State University campuses, tens of thousands of students and staff have already submitted proof that they’re vaccinated against the coronavirus. Systemwide, the deadline to submit proof is Sept. 30. But with fall classes resuming as early as next week at some universities, with many more courses offered in-person compared to last fall, some CSUs have earlier deadlines. Some campuses have set their own deadlines and requirements so CSU staff and students should check with their campuses.

lookout.co

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Education
City
Fullerton, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid#Csu#Cal State Fullerton#Pfizer#The Johnson Johnson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
California StateKRON4

California State University students, faculty must get COVID-19 vaccine

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The California State University will require all faculty, staff and students who use campus facilities to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The school made the announcement Tuesday, citing concerns about surging cases with the highly infectious delta variant. Everyone must be able to prove vaccination status by September 30, 2021.
Michigan StateUpNorthLive.com

Michigan State University requiring COVID-19 vaccine for staff, students

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State University has announced that all students, faculty and staff will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with an FDA-authorized or WHO-approved vaccine by Aug. 31. Limited exemptions for medical or religious reasons will be provided. The university also has mandated that...
California Statecoachellavalley.com

Cal State University

The CSU system announced Tuesday it will require vaccination against COVID-19 for in-person classes or activities. All certifications will be required no later than Sept. 30. CALIFORNIA — Following in the footsteps of the University of California, the California State.
California StateLaist.com

Cal State Campuses Will Require Proof Of Vaccination This Fall

LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. Cal State University students, faculty members, and staffers will be required to get fully vaccinated against the coronavirus before attending in-person classes or activities this fall.
Collegestennesseestar.com

Grand Valley State Mandates COVID Vaccine for Students, Faculty, Staff

Though the COVID-19 vaccine does not stop the transmission or contraction of the virus, students, faculty, and staff at Grand Valley State University (GVSU) will be forced to take the experimental jab in order to return to campus this fall. Everyone on campus is expected to receive the shot by...
Wenatchee, WAifiberone.com

Wenatchee Valley College requiring students taking in-person classes to be vaccinated against COVID-19

WENATCHEE - Wenatchee Valley College will require students enrolled in in-person classes to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to the first day of class. The college made the announcement on Thursday. The first day of class is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 27. Students must provide vaccination status documentation on the college’s online documentation tool which will be available beginning Aug. 16. Waivers are available for medical, religious or philosophical reasons.
Public HealthDetroit News

Meijer offers $10 coupon for college students to get COVID-19 vaccinations

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Meijer on Monday announced college students can receive a $10 coupon off any purchase when they complete the vaccination process at the company's stores. The incentive program runs through Sept. 30, the deadline for students to have their first dose administered at a Meijer pharmacy. Participants...
Notre Dame, INThe Lebanon Reporter

Notre Dame will not require masks for fully vaccinated students, staff

Notre Dame will not require fully vaccinated students or staff to wear masks in the coming school year. University officials announced a new set of coronavirus-related guidance and policies last Friday - two weeks ahead of move-in weekend on campus. Under the new policies, fully vaccinated students and staff will...
Public HealthThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Military Academies May Soon Require Students to Be Vaccinated Against Covid-19

The country’s four military-service academies may soon require students to be vaccinated against Covid-19 under an anticipated federal policy. Currently, none of the academies — the United States Military Academy, Naval Academy, Coast Guard Academy, and Air Force Academy — requires students to be vaccinated against the coronavirus as a condition of enrollment.
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Governors Start Mandating the COVID-19 Vaccine for State Employees

Governors in California and New York have announced COVID-19 vaccine mandates for state employees – some of the first instances of government vaccination requirements seen as cases rise and inoculation rates slow across the country. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, was the first to impose such a mandate, announcing...
San Francisco, CASFGate

Covid Vaccinations Lag For People On Medi-Cal

In all California counties, Medi-Cal enrollees have been vaccinated at substantially lower rates than the overall population. Experts point to several factors for this economic divide, like the inability of low-income people to take time off work. By Ana B. Ibarra. CalMatters. Low-income Californians enrolled in Medi-Cal have been vaccinated...

Comments / 0

Community Policy