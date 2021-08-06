With classes starting soon, thousands of Cal State students uploading COVID vaccination proof

Across some California State University campuses, tens of thousands of students and staff have already submitted proof that they’re vaccinated against the coronavirus. Systemwide, the deadline to submit proof is Sept. 30. But with fall classes resuming as early as next week at some universities, with many more courses offered in-person compared to last fall, some CSUs have earlier deadlines. Some campuses have set their own deadlines and requirements so CSU staff and students should check with their campuses.