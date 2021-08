Since the very beginnings of punk rock, the movement has always been about more than just the music. The counter-culture that developed around the music often delved deep into political and societal issues resulting in a commentary on the world like never before. Songs like “God Save the Queen” by the Sex Pistols and later Green Day’s “American Idiot” forced the listener to really listen. For Chicago punk rockers Rise Against, the two ideas have gone hand in hand over the years with politically charged music at their forefront. With the recent release of their ninth studio album, Nowhere Generation, the band tackles the plight of Generation Z and the erosion of the middle-class American dream. With long-time producers Bill Stevenson and Jason Livermore, Rise Against has gone back to their roots with a hardcore punk album that is infused with undeniable pop melodies.