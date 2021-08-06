Originally Posted On: It’s time to run all your multiple websites from one CMS platform – District CMS. The problem: wasting time and money on multiple website back-ends. If you’re an organisation that’s above a certain size, you’re probably running multiple content management system (CMS) websites. Many local councils manage at least three or four sites, from their library to tourism sites, not to mention all of their internal and corporate sites and intranets. Naturally, more and more subsites develop over time like this.