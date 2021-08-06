EFNEP Annual Report 2019–2020
Auburn University’s Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) provides nutrition education for Alabama’s most vulnerable families. EFNEP is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture, National Institute of Food and Agriculture. EFNEP reaches limited-resource families with young children, pregnant teens and women, and school-age young people through a series of lessons. Nutrition educators work closely with community volunteers and agency partners to obtain referrals and help participants make wise food choices, increase daily physical activity, manage food resources, and practice food safety. EFNEP federal funds, along with state and local resources, support quality nutrition education for Alabama’s most vulnerable families.www.aces.edu
