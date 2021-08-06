EFNEP Annual Report 2019–2020

A report of the first year for the Washington County Ambulance Service as a county-owned unit was given at this week’s Board of Supervisors meeting. Ambulance Service Director Jeremy Peck gave highlights of his written report, that showed they had 2,786 calls for service, including 1,471 calls from Washington, 297 from Kalona, 260 from Riverside, and 235 from Wellman. The average response time was 10.93 minutes, scene time was 15.11 minutes, and the average transport time was 20.25 minutes. Other highlights for the year included establishing a second base in the northern part of the county to better serve the increase in population in that area, assisting with the development of the City of Washington’s Emergency Medical Services unit, receiving grants from the Washington County Riverboat Foundation and CIVCO for four new ventilators, an oxygen fill station, and an oxygen tank lift, and receiving a donated ambulance from the City of Riverside, increasing the service’s fleet to a total of five ambulances.