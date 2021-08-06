Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

EFNEP Annual Report 2019–2020

aces.edu
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuburn University’s Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) provides nutrition education for Alabama’s most vulnerable families. EFNEP is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture, National Institute of Food and Agriculture. EFNEP reaches limited-resource families with young children, pregnant teens and women, and school-age young people through a series of lessons. Nutrition educators work closely with community volunteers and agency partners to obtain referrals and help participants make wise food choices, increase daily physical activity, manage food resources, and practice food safety. EFNEP federal funds, along with state and local resources, support quality nutrition education for Alabama’s most vulnerable families.

www.aces.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition Education#Food Safety#Volunteers#Efnep Annual Report#Auburn University#Community Partnerships#Not Hispanic Latino#Hispanic#African American 1#American Indian#Alaskan Native#Alabamians#Youth Participating#Teen Cuisine#Americans#Food Resource Management#Styrofoam#Chambers County Adult#Mom Auburn University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Washington County Ambulance Gives Annual Report

A report of the first year for the Washington County Ambulance Service as a county-owned unit was given at this week’s Board of Supervisors meeting. Ambulance Service Director Jeremy Peck gave highlights of his written report, that showed they had 2,786 calls for service, including 1,471 calls from Washington, 297 from Kalona, 260 from Riverside, and 235 from Wellman. The average response time was 10.93 minutes, scene time was 15.11 minutes, and the average transport time was 20.25 minutes. Other highlights for the year included establishing a second base in the northern part of the county to better serve the increase in population in that area, assisting with the development of the City of Washington’s Emergency Medical Services unit, receiving grants from the Washington County Riverboat Foundation and CIVCO for four new ventilators, an oxygen fill station, and an oxygen tank lift, and receiving a donated ambulance from the City of Riverside, increasing the service’s fleet to a total of five ambulances.
Health Serviceswfxrtv.com

Extra SNAP benefits coming on Aug. 16

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Social Services has confirmed that eligible SNAP households will receive emergency allotment benefits this month. The benefits will be loaded onto Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards Monday, Aug. 16. According to an email from VDSS at the end of July, these emergency...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
Health Servicesmybasin.com

INCREASED EMERGENCY SNAP BENEFITS CONTINUE IN AUGUST

(Salem) – Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in August. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020, to give SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In August, approximately 417,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $66...
Georgia Statetexasbreaking.com

CDC Warns Of Deadly Disease In Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, And Texas

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning about a deadly disease found in Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas. The disease is called Melioidosis or Whitmore’s Disease and is caused by “Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium.”. Many health officials are now trying to figure out the common source of...
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Issues Warning As Deadly Virus Found In Texas (And It's Not Covid)

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) recently issued a warning about a deadly disease in Texas caused by Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium. Texas hospitals are currently being overwhelmed by Covid-19. Over 50,000 people have already died, and that number is set to rise exponentially over the coming months. So, if you were hoping that Covid-19 would be the only virus in Texas this year, I have bad news.
Agriculturesabethaherald.com

USDA extends program for free meals

On Tuesday, April 20, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued flexibilities to allow healthy meals to continue being served free to students at U.S. schools and childcare institutions for the 2021-22 fiscal year as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to reopen schools safely. These flexibilities will extend though June 30, 2022.
Posted by
Deseret News

Your wallet may become the latest casualty in the COVID-19 vaccine battle

They’ve tried information campaigns and incentive programs, including lotteries. Now, in an effort to increase the rate of COVID-19 vaccinations and stop the spread of the delta variant, businesses, governments and even insurance companies may be eying the pocketbook of the vaccine-opposed or hesitant as a way to give vaccination efforts a shot in the arm.
Texas StatePosted by
Weatherford Democrat

Texas extends emergency food benefits for August

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing approximately $267 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of August as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Drought scorches U.S. corn, soy, and wheat crops

U.S. farmers will reap two of their largest-ever corn and soybean crops, the first step to assuring an abundant food supply, the government said on Thursday, despite drought damage in the northern Plains and upper Midwest. The wheat crop, meanwhile, will be the smallest in 19 years due to drought.
Indiana State95.3 MNC

Indiana is on a pace for record corn and soybean crops in 2021

The US Department of Agriculture has released a new report that looks good for Indiana farmers. The USDA National Ag Statistics Service is forecasting that Hoosier farmers are on pace for record yields of corn and soybeans, one of five states expecting to set new records. The stats suggest the...
U.S. PoliticsMyhighplains.com

Biden-Harris Administration announces $500m in Emergency Rural Health Care funds

WAHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) — On Thursday, Aug. 12, The Biden-Harris Administration announced up to $500 million through the Emergency Rural Health Care funds, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The USDA is establishing the funds under the American Rescue Plan to help rural health care facilities, tribes, and communities...
AdvocacyPosted by
CBS News

Food stamps — now $7 a day — are set to get chopped

Soon after the pandemic shuttered the U.S. economy, food banks were overwhelmed by demand, with cars lined up for miles as people in need waited to pick up groceries. As the hunger crisis worsened, the federal government stepped in to increase food stamp benefits. Now that enhancement is set to...
BusinessPosted by
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. The pandemic continues 17 months after the economy initially shut down, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?

Comments / 0

Community Policy