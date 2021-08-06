SOS Workers Must Be Vaccinated Or Undergo Regular Testing
Officials say Secretary of State workers must either be vaccinated or undergo regular COVID-19 testing. Secretary of State Jesse White announced yesterday that employees will be required to submit proof of vaccinations or turn in the results of COVID-19 tests every two weeks. White says the measures are being implemented to fight the spread of the virus, especially the delta variant. The new policy goes into effect September 1st.www.star967.net
