Yield and Quality of Clemson University’s Advanced Peach Selection ‘SC-1’

By Elina Coneva
aces.edu
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe peach breeding program at Clemson University is developing new germplasm with improved characteristics to benefit farmers in the Southeast. Fruit of the advanced selection ‘SC-1’ possesses high tolerance to bacterial spot disease, which has a significant economic impact on peach production in Alabama. Trees from ‘SC-1’ selection were planted at the Chilton Research and Extension Center (CREC) near Clanton in 2017 to evaluate their vegetative growth, phenological development, cropping potential, and fruit quality characteristics in central Alabama conditions (Figure 1).

www.aces.edu

