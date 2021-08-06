Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atchison, KS

The Divine Artist’s Servant: Raven Learns Sacred Art

By Benedictine College
thegregorian.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Benedictine mission of community, faith and scholarship transformed culture in Europe at the dawn of Western Civilization and Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, believes it can do the same in America today. To Transform Culture in America, Benedictine College plans to Form its students deeply in the mission, Advance its mission through alumni in every walk of life, and Extend its mission regionally and nationally.

www.thegregorian.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atchison, KS
Society
State
Kansas State
City
Atchison, KS
Local
Kansas Society
Local
Kansas Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Divine#The Divine Artist#The Liturgical Institute#Catholic#The New Jerusalem Studios#U S News World Report#First Things#The Newman Guide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Five things you didn't know were in the infrastructure bill

Washington (CNN) — The Senate's massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure package marked a big bipartisan achievement after months of negotiations. The legislation, which still needs to be passed by the House, would provide $550 billion in new federal spending over five years. The new investments would reach far beyond the traditional...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida school board votes to keep mask mandate, defying DeSantis

The Broward County School Board on Tuesday voted 8-1 to retain its mask mandate for students and staff members, defying Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R) executive order forcing school districts to make masks optional. The Fort Lauderdale school board is seeking legal counsel to challenge the executive order, which it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy