For fans of James Bond, the Omega Seamaster 300m 007 diver has become a desirable collector's piece, particularly in the past few years. Last year's chunky special edition was released to time with No Time To Die, a movie that still—thank you pandemic—hasn't hit the screens. Because of Bond, many people think of the Seamaster 300's rugged good looks as emblematic of the Seamaster name.