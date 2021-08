Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. As a working mother, I've struggled with my mental health during this pandemic. There are days when I've felt isolated and alone, even though I've been with my husband and two children constantly. There are days when I have physically felt I cannot get out of bed, dreading the repetitive days filled with Zoom links, endless meals and snacks and dealing with my children’s tantrums. There are days when I'm angry and when I feel guilty for being angry.