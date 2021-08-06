“The future’s bright”: Gibson continues to push forward with new Slash, Custom Shop and Murphy Lab guitars, and raises awareness – and funds – via Gibson Gives

What was the first serious guitar that you bought with your own money?. “I’m going to have to say an Ibanez JEM, I think. I had the precursor to that in the form of an Ibanez RG550, which was none more black, but I don’t know if that quite qualifies as my first serious guitar because I bought it wishing it were a JEM. So when I actually got a JEM, that felt like a momentous occasion… for about a year and then I thought, ‘I’m going to have to sell this because it looks like somebody else’s guitar.’ I sold that guitar not long after acquiring it in the hope of shedding any unnecessary Steve Vai connotation and ended up buying a more grown-up looking Paul Reed Smith.”