“The future’s bright”: Gibson continues to push forward with new Slash, Custom Shop and Murphy Lab guitars, and raises awareness – and funds – via Gibson Gives
By now, we’re all well familiar with Gibson’s unparalleled status as a maker of guitars and gear (and if, somehow, this 127-years-and-running fact has passed you by, we suggest a visit to the brand-new Gibson Garage, stat). Less celebrated, but perhaps equally important, is Gibson’s largely behind-the-scenes philanthropic work, which...www.guitarworld.com
Comments / 0