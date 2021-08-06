Cancel
All-American Lauren Stivrins will try to play for Huskers again 'eventually'

By BRENT C. WAGNER Lincoln Journal Star
Beatrice Daily Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLauren Stivrins is going to try and give it a go with the Nebraska volleyball team this season. Three days before practice begins for the Huskers, the All-America middle blocker provided her most definitive answer to date regarding her status for this season, saying she’s still on the team and will attempt to play this season “eventually.”

