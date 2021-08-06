Cancel
College Sports

IN PHOTOS: Gamecocks start fall camp

By Ryan Bethea
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Carolina's first fall football practice under new head coach Shane Beamer was held Friday morning at a rainy Gamecock Park. With less than a month until the season opener against Eastern Illinois, the Gamecocks sprang into action for a two-hour workout in helmets and shorts. USC will continue fall...

