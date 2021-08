It’s no secret to any Carnival fan that the cruise line’s ships are filled with fun bars and lounges featuring different themes and menu items. The brand’s newest ship, Mardi Gras, is no exception to this fact! Not only will loyal cruisers find some of the bars they already know and love like the Alchemy Bar and Havana Bar, but they’ll also be able to enjoy new ones including the Fortune Teller Bar and The Brass Magnolia. The familiar RedFrog Rum Bar? It’s somewhat been replaced. Instead, there’s a two-story, grand version: the RedFrog Tiki Bar.