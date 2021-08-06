Cancel
Astoria, OR

Weekend Break: Inspired by the landscape

By Morgan Grindy For The Astorian
The Astorian
 4 days ago

When home was a tour van and his closet a small duffle bag, Cooper Trail found the landscapes of the West inviting and inspiring. He liked the desolate ones. Traveling through the desert, he scribbled the design of a cartoon horse with a smiley face on its head on a piece of paper. He added the word "desolation," scrawled across the body of the horse. The doodle later became a tattoo, and the inspiration for his band's name, Desolation Horse.

