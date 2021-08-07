David Timmerman Joins DMG Investments at Senior Vice President of Asset Management

Transformation Insights, a SaaS product company specializing in change and transformation technology announced the addition of Ralph Klatzkin to its advisory board. Mr. Klatzkin is a seasoned executive with significant experience in the infrastructure and alternative investment space. He sits on the boards of various private Infrastructure focused companies and is a Senior Vice President with Brookfield Asset Management where he oversees the US tax function for their $95b (AUM) infrastructure business. Ralph has significant experience managing M&A processes and post-acquisition integration. He is also a licensed CPA (NJ) and earned an MBA from Indiana University’s Kelly School of business.