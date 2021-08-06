Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California Implements Two New Public Health Orders for Health Care Workers and Visitors

By Via Press Release
ledger.news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, Thursday, August 5, 2021, California Department of Public Health issued two new public health orders. The first state public health order requires workers in health care settings to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 30, 2021. This order applies to workers in hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and in most other health care settings. For more information: https://bit.ly/CDPHSPHO.

www.ledger.news

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Health Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
KidsPosted by
Daily Mail

Two whistleblowers claim the Department of Health and Human Services instructed them to downplay a coronavirus outbreak among migrant children being housed at a facility in Texas

Two whistleblowers have alleged the Department of Health and Human Services instructed them to downplay a coronavirus outbreak amongst migrant children that were held at a facility in Fort Bliss, near El Paso, Texas. The outbreak is said to have occurred earlier this year in a complaint that was sent...
Raleigh, NCcbs17

If my employer mandates the COVId-19 vaccine, what are my options?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While more and more employers begin to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for employees, there are some exemptions. “One point that is important to note is that employers have an affirmative obligation to provide essentially a safe working environment for their employees,” said Steven Corriveau, attorney at Martin & Jones, LLC. in Raleigh.
Public HealthPosted by
The Oregonian

‘Why the hell did we do that?’: How unique Oregon law prevents COVID-19 vaccine mandates for health care workers

In Oregon and across the country, a growing segment of health care workers are calling for mandatory vaccinations for their colleagues to ensure COVID-19 doesn’t spread among staff members or patients. Last Tuesday, multiple major health organizations declared health care workers should have to get COVID-19 shots. Last Wednesday, Oregon’s...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

'Superbug' fungus spread in two cities, health officials say

U.S. health officials said Thursday they now have evidence of an untreatable fungus spreading in two hospitals and a nursing home. The "superbug" outbreaks were reported in a Washington, D.C, nursing home and at two Dallas-area hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Former Trump surgeon general says politicians are 'taking tools' away from public health offices

Former U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said that politicians are “taking tools” away from public health offices to be able to control the coronavirus pandemic. Adams made the comment during an interview on “Full Court Press" with Greta Van Susteren set to air Sunday. The former Trump administration official was asked who he felt had the authority to mandate masks in schools.
Health ServicesPosted by
Daily Mail

New Jersey hospital system FIRES six senior health care workers who refused to get COVID-19 vaccines - as they announce plans to mandate shots for thousands of other employees

New Jersey's largest hospital system has fired six senior health care workers because they refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19. RWJBarnabas Health, which boasts 11 acute-care hospitals across the Garden State, announced the news in a statement on Wednesday. Back in May, the private company mandated that all staff at...
Morehead City, NCWITN

Carteret Health Care reinstates hospital visitor restrictions

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A surging number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has prompted Carteret Health Care in Morehead City to reinstate their visitor restrictions. Hospital officials say beginning Wednesday, inpatients at the hospital will only be allowed to have 2 designated adult visitors that are 18 years old...
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas hospital exec says health care workers are walking off the job amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Health care workers in Arkansas are starting to walk off the job as instances of short staffing and burnout continue to increase in the state. Cam Patterson, chancellor of University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, told CNN that several staff members have left their post in the middle of a shifts and some are considering retiring early as they struggle to cope with the demands that the coronavirus and its variants are placing on them.
Public Healthbloomberglaw.com

Medicare Faces Call to Mandate Covid Vaccines for Health Workers

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services should require all health-care workers who want to be paid by the federal insurance programs to get vaccinated against Covid-19, policy analysts at the Center for American Progress argued Friday. The three analysts—two of whom worked in the Obama administration’s Health and Human...
Oak Park, ILoakpark.com

Public health in a crisis

In the very tough years after the financial collapse of 2008, Oak Park’s village government cut deep into programs and personnel. It wasn’t an overreaction. Revenues had fallen sharply and village government never sat on large cash reserves. Some 70 staff members were let go over a couple of years....

Comments / 0

Community Policy