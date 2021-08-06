California Implements Two New Public Health Orders for Health Care Workers and Visitors
Yesterday, Thursday, August 5, 2021, California Department of Public Health issued two new public health orders. The first state public health order requires workers in health care settings to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 30, 2021. This order applies to workers in hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and in most other health care settings. For more information: https://bit.ly/CDPHSPHO.www.ledger.news
