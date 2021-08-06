Help This ETX Family? Mom with Covid Had Baby Via Emergency C-Section

Our daughter Keanna Linville who is a type 1 diabetic has been hospitalized with COVID since 8/2 in ICU at the Texas Medical Center. She is 8 months pregnant and has been fighting severe DKA (diabetic keto acidosis), COVID and pneumonia. Her husband took her to the hospital and has to stay there with her during this battle. He is unable to return to work and the expenses are building by the second. Please consider donating whatever is laid upon your heart to help out this young family that is just getting started, Anything helps and will be greatly appreciated during this tragic sudden illness. Please pray for quick and complete healing for Keanna and safety for Opal Elizabeth Linville her unborn child. Thank you!