WSOC Preview: Billikens at SIUE Saturday in First of Two Exhibitions

slubillikens.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDate // Time Saturday, August 7, 2021 // 7 p.m. Location Edwardsville, Ill. (Korte Stadium) •The 21st-ranked Saint Louis Billikens take on the SIUE Cougars Saturday, Aug. 7, in the first of two exhibition games for the Bills. Kickoff at Korte Stadium is slated for 7 p.m. •See the link...

