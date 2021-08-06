WSOC Preview: Billikens at SIUE Saturday in First of Two Exhibitions

(Alexandria, MN) The Alexandria Redbirds (age 50 and older) baseball team had their first home games (doubleheader) for the season on Saturday, July 31 at the Knute Nelson Field. The visiting team was the Northfield Posse. There were only 6 players that showed up as 3 players "backed out" because of the air quality reason. The Redbirds found 3 players so Northfield could function as a team. In the first game Pitcher Greg (Chewbye) Serum scattered only five hits and gave up no runs in a 6 to 0 shutout win. Jerrod Kelley and Roger Johnson both contributed 2 RBI's in the 3rd inning to give them a lead. In the second game Joe Korkowski started on the mound and had command control of his stuff. He pitched 3 scoreless innings and gave up 2 hits. The Redbirds scored 5 runs in the first inning and never looked back. Hollywood Anderson pitched the last 3 innings and gave up one run on 2 hits, 2 walks, one K and one HBP. Final score Redbirds 6, Posse 1.