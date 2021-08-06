Retired kindergarten and first grade teacher Lori Glenn adds Sparkle to our world

SHELTON — As a kindergarten and first grade teacher for more than 34 years, Lori Glenn loved reading to her students. “When I would read to my boys and girls, which was my absolute favorite time of the day — because it was their favorite time of the day, too — I would read stories with rhyme and repetition,” she said from her home in Shelton. “Many times they would chime in along with the story. They were an active part of learning.”