Coyotes New Adult-Learn-to-Play Program Focused on LGBTQIA+ Community

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Coyotes are launching a version of "Growlers," their adult-learn-to-play hockey program, specifically designed to provide a safe and inclusive environment for the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies. Registration is open now. The first session is August 15 and will run through October 24. Fittings for gear begin Monday, August...

