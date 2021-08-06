Cancel
Trea Turner is close to making his debut for the Dodgers

SportsGrid
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dodgers plan to activate Trea Turner either Friday or Saturday, Blake Harris of True Blue reports. Turner was traded from the Nationals to the Dodgers on July 30 but has yet to play for his new team as he was also on the COVID-19 injured list before this deal. Turner posted on his Instagram account earlier Friday evening that he is at Dodger Stadium. Turner is not on the starting lineup for the game but could still be activated and appear as a replacement during the contest. Turner is scheduled to play Saturday.

