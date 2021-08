NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than 2 million dehumidifiers are being recalled after faulty ones have reportedly caused $17 million worth of property damage.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says they can overheat and catch fire.

There have been more than 100 reports, but no word of any injuries.

The products involved include 20 different brands sold at stores across the country.

