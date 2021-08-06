Cancel
2021 Oshkosh Exceeds Expectations of EAA Organizers and Bahamas Team

By Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
eturbonews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Experimental Aircraft Association AirVenture Oshkosh, held July 26 through August 1, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, has ended. From all accounts, aviation enthusiasts, in record-breaking numbers, agreed to the theme, “The Wait is Over.” “The Show exceeded the expectations of both the EAA organizers and the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation’s (BMOTA) teams, despite a challenging and most unconventional year,” said Greg Rolle, Sr. Director of Vertical Markets, BMOTA.

