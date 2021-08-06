Stores seeing Chiefs merchandise boom

Amber Clark is pictured shopping for Chiefs gear at Rally House after attending Chiefs Training Camp. This is her seventh year of attending camp. Zach Fisher | News-Press NOW

Chiefs training camp pushes those who visit practices to spend dollars at local restaurants, attractions and retail stores.

Local stores that sell Chiefs gear for the fans have noticed an increase in apparel sales that correlate with camp. Rally House has seen a 60% increase in its Chiefs merchandise sales since the start of training camp.

“Chiefs stuff sells year-round. No matter what time, it is the number one seller,” Taylor Faucett, the store manager at Rally House said. “But with (the camp) increase it is about 60%. Each of our transactions are about $75 to $100 per customer coming into the store.”

Every day, the staff has been noticing an increase in those who come in from around noon to 3 p.m., Faucett said. Many are coming straight from camp to spend some money.

One fan was going through the store searching for some new Chiefs gear. Amber Clark comes from Fairfax, Missouri, and this is the seventh training camp she has attended.

“It was really nice,” Clark said. “It is finally good to be back and see the players. I’m giddy cause we are out of the COVID and I am so relieved to see practice.”

Clark said she plans on attending several games this year and wearing some of her new Chiefs apparel when she goes. She purchased one of the hot sellers in the store at the moment.

“Of course our Mahomes jerseys are going to be our number one thing, but our breaking tees are pretty popular,” Faucett said. “I have sold about 75% of the tees that I had in that in the past week as well. Those are the fun tees that have Mahomes’ face on them and Andy’s face on them.”

Faucett has had to pull merchandise from stores around the area to keep up with the demand from customers. Overall, Faucett is seeing about 50% of her customers come from out of state and spend their money in St. Joseph. She has been recommending that those in the store go eat at local restaurants Downtown.

Store officials at Hy-Vee on the Belt highway said their Chiefs apparel from 2019 until now is sold out. Cheaper prices pushed a surge in sales, but the merchandise general manager said training camp undoubtedly helped Chiefs gear fly off the shelves.

