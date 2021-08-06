Missouri Western names Grosbach interim AD

Theresa Grosbach Photo courtesy of Missouri Western

Missouri Western announced Friday that Theresa Grosbach will serve as the university’s interim director of athletics beginning Sept. 1.

Grosbach will succeed Josh Looney, who was named AD at North Alabama less than two weeks ago.

Grosbach has been with the Griffons since July 2018 as associate director of athletics for student success and senior woman administrator after six years as athletic director at Baker University.

“Theresa is well prepared to lead the athletic department as our fall sports get underway,” Missouri Western president Elizabeth Kennedy said. “Under her stewardship, I know that Griffon Athletics will continue moving forward in preparation for the next person chosen to lead the department permanently.”

Grosbach was named NAIA Conference Athletics Director of the Year in 2011, 12, 13 and 15 and was also named Women Leaders in College Sports NAIA/NJCAA/Community College Administrator of the Year in 2011. She served in various other roles for Baker Athletics before being elevated to A.D.

Grosbach also worked as a championships assistant for the NAIA after her basketball playing days at Baker.

Kennedy also announced that Double L Consulting will help lead the search for the next A.D. of Griffon Athletics. Double L recently guided the athletic department through a strategic planning process.

When asked for her hopes in characteristics for the department’s next leader last month, Kennedy pointed to the typical roles of sports acumen, recruiting and fundraising while pointing at many of Looney’s strengths.

“Somebody who has the same personality, drive, ambition, and somebody who has a sense of wanting to join the St. Joseph community,” Kennedy said. “It’s important to me this is someone who can come into our community and not only work with our folks on campus but also high schools, middle schools, get the entire community into Missouri Western and what our mission is. To me, the community is going to be a very important piece.”

The fall sports season begins with Missouri Western football on Sept. 2.

Updated 14 hrs ago

Updated Aug 6, 2021

