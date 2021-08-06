Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Missouri Western names Grosbach interim AD

By Brandon Zenner News-Press NOW
Posted by 
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zy9Cb_0bKOMM0e00
Theresa Grosbach Photo courtesy of Missouri Western

Missouri Western announced Friday that Theresa Grosbach will serve as the university’s interim director of athletics beginning Sept. 1.

Grosbach will succeed Josh Looney, who was named AD at North Alabama less than two weeks ago.

Grosbach has been with the Griffons since July 2018 as associate director of athletics for student success and senior woman administrator after six years as athletic director at Baker University.

“Theresa is well prepared to lead the athletic department as our fall sports get underway,” Missouri Western president Elizabeth Kennedy said. “Under her stewardship, I know that Griffon Athletics will continue moving forward in preparation for the next person chosen to lead the department permanently.”

Grosbach was named NAIA Conference Athletics Director of the Year in 2011, 12, 13 and 15 and was also named Women Leaders in College Sports NAIA/NJCAA/Community College Administrator of the Year in 2011. She served in various other roles for Baker Athletics before being elevated to A.D.

Grosbach also worked as a championships assistant for the NAIA after her basketball playing days at Baker.

Kennedy also announced that Double L Consulting will help lead the search for the next A.D. of Griffon Athletics. Double L recently guided the athletic department through a strategic planning process.

When asked for her hopes in characteristics for the department’s next leader last month, Kennedy pointed to the typical roles of sports acumen, recruiting and fundraising while pointing at many of Looney’s strengths.

“Somebody who has the same personality, drive, ambition, and somebody who has a sense of wanting to join the St. Joseph community,” Kennedy said. “It’s important to me this is someone who can come into our community and not only work with our folks on campus but also high schools, middle schools, get the entire community into Missouri Western and what our mission is. To me, the community is going to be a very important piece.”

The fall sports season begins with Missouri Western football on Sept. 2.

2:31

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HcBE0_0bKOMM0e00
  • Updated 14 hrs ago

0:42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GmV2U_0bKOMM0e00
  • Updated Aug 6, 2021

2:21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qx2xG_0bKOMM0e00

Comments / 0

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
344
Followers
84
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri College Sports
Local
Missouri Basketball
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Western#Basketball#Football#North Alabama#Griffons#Baker University#Griffon Athletics#Naia Conference Athletics#Women Leaders#Baker Athletics#Double L Consulting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Five things you didn't know were in the infrastructure bill

Washington (CNN) — The Senate's massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure package marked a big bipartisan achievement after months of negotiations. The legislation, which still needs to be passed by the House, would provide $550 billion in new federal spending over five years. The new investments would reach far beyond the traditional...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida school board votes to keep mask mandate, defying DeSantis

The Broward County School Board on Tuesday voted 8-1 to retain its mask mandate for students and staff members, defying Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R) executive order forcing school districts to make masks optional. The Fort Lauderdale school board is seeking legal counsel to challenge the executive order, which it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy