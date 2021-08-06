Cancel
Missouri State

Truck driver hurt in Friday crash

By Houston Herald Staff
houstonherald.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA trailer-truck driver was injured early Friday when his rig ran off Highway 17 after he fell asleep south of Summersville, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. The patrol said the northbound driver was Jeremy L. Shelton, 45, of Summersville. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned. Shelton, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Ozarks Healthcare at West Plains. He had moderate injuries. The rig was totaled.

