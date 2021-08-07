Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Lifting the flavors of Middle Eastern cuisine in the Bavel cookbook

By Hosted by Evan Kleiman
kcrw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChefs Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis said they were born into the concept of Bavel, their Middle Eastern restaurant in the Los Angeles Art District, pulling on memories with Palestinian, Moroccan, Egyptian, and Israeli flavors. Menashe knew that once he perfected his pita, they were ready to open a second restaurant, the first being the wildly popular Bestia. With small mezze plates, many of their dishes cater to non-meat eaters, including confited okra and mushroom kebabs. To finish, Gergis uses sweet cheeses, dried fruits, nuts, and spices in her desserts. Fans of the duo can now make the cravable dishes at home from their eponymous new cookbook, “Bavel.”

www.kcrw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Add Oil#Salt Water#Middle Eastern Cuisine#South America#Food Drink#Palestinian#Moroccan#Egyptian#Israeli#Bestia#Whipped Feta#Shabbat#Aleppo#Valbreso#Lovage Puree Serves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Recipes
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...

Comments / 0

Community Policy