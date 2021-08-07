Lifting the flavors of Middle Eastern cuisine in the Bavel cookbook

Chefs Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis said they were born into the concept of Bavel, their Middle Eastern restaurant in the Los Angeles Art District, pulling on memories with Palestinian, Moroccan, Egyptian, and Israeli flavors. Menashe knew that once he perfected his pita, they were ready to open a second restaurant, the first being the wildly popular Bestia. With small mezze plates, many of their dishes cater to non-meat eaters, including confited okra and mushroom kebabs. To finish, Gergis uses sweet cheeses, dried fruits, nuts, and spices in her desserts. Fans of the duo can now make the cravable dishes at home from their eponymous new cookbook, “Bavel.”