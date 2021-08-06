Cancel
Montgomery County, IA

Conservation department prepares 2021-22 program offerings

By Ethan Hewett
kmaland.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Red Oak) -- With the new school year right around the corner, Montgomery County Conservation are preparing their program offerings for 2021-22. The conservation department has offered courses to anyone in the county for several years now. In an interview with KMA News, naturalist Cassandra Alfstad said the programs were started by her predecessor Deb Karwal who worked with the department for 24 years. Alfstad said she made sure the programs offered to students align with the Next Generation Science Standard. Thus different grade levels can expect different styles of learning.

