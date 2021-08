LSU is three days into fall camp as the Tigers look to rebound from last year's 5-5 campaign. Below is a look at some of the action from Sunday at The Ponderosa. Not a VIP subscriber to Geaux247? Sign up now to get 30 percent off an annual VIP pass, and get access to everything Sonny Shipp, Shea Dixon, Billy Embody and Matthew Brune have to offer on all things LSU and access to the No. 1 site covering the Tigers.