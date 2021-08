It was a suspense-packed women's artistic gymnastics Olympic team final on July 27. Team USA, consisting of Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Grace McCallum, was the sure favorite to win its third straight Olympic team title, but after Biles bailed out of (a gymnastics term meaning "backed out" of) her planned Amanar vault and withdrew from the rest of the competition for mental health reasons, the pressure was on. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) took gold with the Americans finishing in silver and Great Britain rising in the ranks to claim bronze, the country's first medal in the women's team event in over 90 years.