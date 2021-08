"So on Saturday, I had a pretty solid camp as I put up some great numbers for testing and did really well during 1 on 1s," 2022 Wisconsin running back Max Grand said to GopherIllustrated. "After camp, running backs coach Kenni Burns took me aside and explained to me the situation. Being that he doesn’t have any more scholarships available, and how he has a commitment already from a 2022 running back, he said he believes I am more than capable of playing at Minnesota. And if I would like to come here, he would have a roster spot for me. He said if something happens with their current commit, he would offer me right away. He said all I would have to do is give him a call and he would get me on the phone with PJ, so we could set things up from there."