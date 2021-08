NASA’s next rocket launch is set for this evening and YOU can actually take part virtually!. According to a media release from the space agency, you can grab a cool drink and some shades and get ready to watch the launch! Northrop Grumman is targeting the liftoff of its Antares rocket and Cygnus spacecraft for no earlier than 5:56 pm from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. Launch coverage will be on NASA TV beginning at 5:30 pm.