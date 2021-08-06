DeSantis continues to escalate feud with Biden

Over half of Americans think that it would be bad for the country if former President Donald Trump ran for president again in 2024, a new survey has said.According to a survey conducted by Quinnipiac University, 60 per cent of respondents said they thought another Trump campaign would be detrimental to the US.However, nearly a third (32 per cent) maintained that the former president launching another bid for the White House would be a good thing for the country.On the flip side, A majority of Americans (54 per cent) said that Joe Biden will not run for president again...