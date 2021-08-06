DeSantis continues to escalate feud with Biden

Joy Behar has vocally criticised Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over his stance against mask mandates.Behar discussed the topic on Tuesday’s episode of The View, days after DeSantis passed an executive order preventing the state’s schools from requiring children to wear masks. The order states that schools imposing mask mandates will risk losing their funding.DeSantis stuck to his position on Tuesday even as Florida broke its own record for Covid-19 hospitalisations.“What am I missing here, Joy?” The View co-host Whoopi Golberg asked Behar.“Nothing,” Behar replied. “You’re just short of calling him a negligent, homicidal sociopath, because that’s what he is.”...
