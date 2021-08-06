PREP ATHLETICS: Grossman resigns as Lakeland AD

Kyle Grossman resigned as Lakeland athletic director Thursday after spending just 15 months in the role. Photo Courtesy Nicole Murphy Photography

LAGRANGE — Kyle Grossman submitted his resignation as Lakeland athletic director Thursday, just 15 months after he was hired for the position.

The news was first reported by Kendallville Publishing Company Friday afternoon and confirmed by The Goshen News.

Grossman will be going back into the classroom now, as his former job — an applied skills teacher at Meadowview Elementary in Shipshewana — recently opened up. Grossman will be teaching at the elementary school during the day and be athletic director at Lakeland in the evening until the school fills the position full-time.

“I’ve been an educator and a teacher before, and so that’s always been something that’s been a passion for me and something that I love,” Grossman said. “Just the amount of stress and time this year put in — I wasn’t even expecting or thinking about leaving my job. We’ve done a lot of good things; have a lot of good things in place. It really wasn’t even a thought, but then the old classroom I was at, a job opened up unexpectedly.

“When that happened, it started a conversation with me and my wife about our goals and our priorities right now. It just felt like I should go back to teaching. My heart was still kind of pulled there, so that’s where we went.”

Grossman is a 2007 graduate of Lakeland. His wife works at the school and his children are also in the school system. Making sure there’s a smooth transition of power for the new athletic director was important to him for those reasons.

“It’s important to not leave them hanging; make sure I complete my job to the fullest until they get somebody else in place,” Grossman said. “I’ve been at the office all day this week, and I’ll be splitting time starting next week with classroom duties and AD duties and making sure everything goes off without a hitch.”

Grossman won’t have to do the AD role solo, as the school hired an athletic secretary, Jennifer Miller, in May.

“She’s doing great,” said Grossman of Miller. “She’s going to be a big help for the athletic department. I’ve been getting her trained and running through as many processes as I had … we won’t miss any steps here at Lakeland.”

Grossman joins a long list of athletic directors from The Goshen News area to leave their position since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Four ADs — Fairfield’s Mark Hofer, Northridge’s Dave Harms, NorthWood’s Norm Sellers and Westview’s Darlene Mathew — retired. Grossman resigned, while Wawasee’s Cory Schutz also resigned after being on paid administrative leave for most of the 2020-21 school year.

Grossman said COVID-19 was a big stress creator for athletic directors everywhere last year.

“It’s not something that you can even really plan for,” Grossman said. “What happened last year was day-to-day. You’d show up with a plan, and then it would get put through the shredder and you’d get new information and new guidelines. … Juist the AD job in general, people really need to appreciate the amount of time and hours and work and stress that it is just to keep everything running — especially if you’re being effective, you know? If you’re getting good things done, it’s a huge time commitment.”